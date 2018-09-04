Buy Wipro, target Rs 335: Vinay Rajani

HDFC Securities

In Wipro, there is a bullish inverse head and shoulder pattern breakout on the daily charts. The stock price reached above its 50, 100 and 200-DMA, indicating bullish trend reversal for medium to long term.

Also, on the charts, 50-DMA has surpassed the 100-DMA line which indicates the short-term momentum buy signal.

Considering the technical evidence discussed above, we recommend buying the stock at CMP for the target of Rs 335 and keeping a stop loss below Rs 295 on a closing basis.

