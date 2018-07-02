App
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2018 09:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Wipro, target Rs 287: Shabbir Kayyumi

Some strong pullback rally is expected from the current level. We have a buy on the stock with target of RS 287 per share, says Shabbir Kayyumi of Narnolia Financial Advisors.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shabbir Kayyumi

While many IT stocks are hitting 52-week high, Wipro continues to trade lower. Recently it has made double bottom near Rs 253 and thereafter have given a good pullback.

RSI and Stochastic after reaching over sold zone has shown higher lows formation. Positive crossover in MACD is showing positive sign.

Therefore some strong pullback rally is expected from the current level. We have a buy on the stock with target of Rs 287 per share.

Disclaimer: The author is Head - Technical & Derivative Research, Narnolia Financial Advisors. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jul 2, 2018 09:11 am

