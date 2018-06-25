App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2018 02:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Tata Steel: Equity99

We believe Tata Steel is an ideal play on the domestic steel growth story, with the acquisition of Bhushan Steel is expected to provide volume growth in the near term, says Sumit Bilgaiyan of Equity99.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sumit Bilgaiyan

Tata Steel plans to double its existing domestic capacity in the next 5 years through a mix of organically like debottlenecking Kalinganagar plant for 5mmtpa and Jamshedpur for ~1mmtpa.

It’s acquisition of both Bhushan assets under IBC will also add inorganic capex. Tata Steel is banking upon limited capacity addition and strong demand growth in India. India’s steel demand has remained strong over the last few quarters with 5 percent+ growth in the past 8 months.

We believe Tata Steel is an ideal play on the domestic steel growth story, with the acquisition of Bhushan Steel is expected to provide volume growth in the near term. We are recommending a buy.

Disclaimer: The author is founder & CEO of Equity99. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jun 25, 2018 02:37 pm

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.