Buy Tata Motors, target Rs 340: Aditya Agarwala

Aditya Agarwala

On the daily chart, Tata Motors is on the verge of a breakout from a Flag pattern neckline placed at 314 (as indicated on chart) indicating bullishness building up in the stock.

A sustained trade above Rs 314 with healthy volumes can resume the uptrend taking it to levels of 328-340. Further, it has taken support at the 50% Fibonacci retracement level and turned upwards affirming bullishness.

Moreover, RSI has witnessed a range shift after taking support at the 46-level entering the bull zone affirming bullishness. The stock may be bought in the range of Rs 307-310 for targets of Rs 328-340, and a stop loss below Rs 298.

