App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2018 10:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, target Rs 720: Ashish Chaturmohta

The stock can be bought at current level and on dips towards Rs 630 with a stop loss below Rs 605 and a target of Rs 720, says Ashish Chaturmohta of Sanctum Wealth Management.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Ashish Chaturmohta

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries slipped from its all-time high of Rs 1,201 to a low of Rs 430. It formed a double bottom formation between Rs 600 and Rs 430 on the weekly charts over a 14-month period.

The volumes during the pattern formation were above average indicating accumulation at lower levels in the stock. The breakout from the pattern in August this year was on strong momentum and high volumes to touch a high of Rs 679 in September.

Since then the stock has been consolidating above the breakout level between Rs 679 and Rs 610 which is a positive sign. Thus, the stock can be bought at current level and on dips towards Rs 630 with a stop loss below Rs 605 and a target of Rs 720.

Disclaimer: The author is Head of Technical and Derivatives at Sanctum Wealth Management. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Oct 3, 2018 10:49 am

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.