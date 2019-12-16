Buy or Sell | Here’s why Adani Ports is a strong pick

The US Federal Reserve has kept interest rates unchanged in a range of 1.5-1.75 percent. Jerome Powell has also hinted that they are not willing to reverse stance unless inflation spikes up materially.Asian markets are ticking higher after the announcement of US-China deal. On December 16, Sensex gained 100 pts in the opening hours while Nifty was above 12,100.In this episode of Buy or Sell, Dinesh Rohira of 5nance.com picks Adani Ports for the investors to watch out for as per the cues. He points at the company's expanding operating margins in H1FY20 and revenue growth by 11.9 percent YoY.

