you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Dec 16, 2019 02:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy or Sell | Here’s why Adani Ports is a strong pick

Dinesh Rohira of 5nance.com picks Adani Ports for the investors to watch out for as per the cues.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The US Federal Reserve has kept interest rates unchanged in a range of 1.5-1.75 percent. Jerome Powell has also hinted that they are not willing to reverse stance unless inflation spikes up materially.
Asian markets are ticking higher after the announcement of US-China deal. On December 16, Sensex gained 100 pts in the opening hours while Nifty was above 12,100.
In this episode of Buy or Sell, Dinesh Rohira of 5nance.com picks Adani Ports for the investors to watch out for as per the cues. He points at the company's expanding operating margins in H1FY20 and revenue growth by 11.9 percent YoY.

Watch the video to know more.



First Published on Dec 16, 2019 02:02 pm

tags #5nance.com #Adani Port #Buy or Sell #video

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

