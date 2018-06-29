Buy JSW Steel, target Rs 348: Hadrien Mendonca

Hadrien Mendonca

Our weekly chart analysis indicates that JSW Steel has reached its rising trend line support zone. In addition, there is also a horizontal neckline of the previous breakout acting as a strong support area on the daily chart.

The relative strength too seems to be bouncing before hitting the oversold zone, which further accentuates our stance of a recovery in the stock.

The author is Senior Technical Analyst, IIFL.