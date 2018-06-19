Buy GHCL, target Rs 320: Aditya Agarwala

Aditya Agarwala

On the weekly chart, GHCL is on the verge of a breakout from a Triangle pattern suggesting bullishness building up in the stock.

Further, stock witnessed buying on good volumes as it approaches trendline breakout level of 290; a successful breakout and sustained trade above this can extend the uptrend.

The RSI has entered in the bull zone affirming bullishness. The stock may be bought in the range of Rs 288-290 for targets of Rs 306-320, and a stop loss below Rs 275.

: The author Technical Analyst at YES Securities (I) Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.