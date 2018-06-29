Buy Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, target Rs 2450: Aditya Agarwal

Aditya Agarwal

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has seen a mammoth buying interest during the beginning of the month and rallied sharply towards Rs 2,430. Subsequently, it saw mild profit booking and descended lower towards Rs 2,270.

The said level coincided with the 200-SMA which acted as a sheet anchor. The daily RSI (14) took support near 60 levels and started rallying higher.

Hence, we advocate traders to buy this stock at the current level of Rs 2,300 – 2,280 with a price target of Rs 2,450 and stop loss placed at Rs 2,175.

: The author Head of Technical Research, Way2Wealth Brokers Pvt. Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.