Last Updated : Jun 22, 2018 02:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bata India, target Rs 909: Hadrien Mendonca

We expect Bata to extend the momentum and make an attempt to move towards its potential target of Rs 909 in the medium term, says Hadrien Mendonca of IIFL.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Hadrien Mendonca

Bata India has been maintaining its higher top higher bottom structure. It has been consolidating for the past seven months and has finally broken out from a Cup and Handle pattern on the weekly chart.

The breakout has also been accompanied by credible volumes expansion. We expect Bata to extend the momentum and make an attempt to move towards its potential target of Rs 909 in the medium term.

Disclaimer: The author is Senior Technical Analyst, IIFL. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jun 22, 2018 02:04 pm

tags #Stocks Views

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

