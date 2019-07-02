App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2019 07:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

BSE suspends trading in 10 companies on investor complaints

"Trading in the securities of the aforesaid companies has been suspended," the exchange said in a release on July 1.

PTI
 
 
Leading stock exchange BSE has suspended trading in shares of as many as ten companies following various investor complaints against them. Companies with highest number of complaints pending as on June 30, 2019 are Geodesic, J K Pharmachem, Gujarat Perstorp Electronics, Maharashtra Krishna Valley Development Corporation, Global Securities, as per a release by BSE.

Besides, others in the list are Teem Laboratories, Gujarat Narmada Flyash Co Ltd, Blazon Marbles, Softrak Venture Investments and Rane Computers Consultancy.

The suspension is effective from July 1, according to a BSE spokesperson.

In June, BSE received 99 complaints against 70 companies. In the same month, 106 complaints were resolved against the 70 companies. These resolved complaints included the ones brought forward from the previous periods, the release added.

The complaints received by BSE from investors were put in six categories namely non-receipt of corporate benefits/entitlements, non-adherence to corporate governance norms, among others.

First Published on Jul 2, 2019 07:48 pm

#BSE #Business #Geodesic #Gujarat Perstorp Electronics #Market news

