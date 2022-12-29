English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Agri Commodities Off 2022 Highs: Time To Buy Or Stay Away?
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Brightcom now among worst this year after 2,500% rise in 2021

    The ad-tech firm’s stock has declined more than 70% in 2022, making it the worst performer on S&P BSE 500 Index, data compiled by Bloomberg shows.

    Bloomberg
    December 29, 2022 / 10:02 AM IST

    Corporate governance issues have turned shares of Brightcom Group Ltd. into one of India’s worst performers this year after a 2,500% surge in 2021.

    The ad-tech firm’s stock has declined more than 70% in 2022, making it the worst performer on S&P BSE 500 Index, data compiled by Bloomberg shows. The slump started after a market regulator raised concerns that some of the company’s disclosures and financial transactions have been “detrimental” to investors.

    Free Fall | Brightcoms share slump is the worst among S&P BSE 500 stocks

    The beating in the company’s shares has wiped away 129 billion rupees ($1.6 billion) in market value, especially hurting retail investors, who own a majority of the firm. The Securities and Exchange Board of India last year appointed Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP, to conduct a forensic audit of Brightcom’s financials.

    The “SEBI needs to move faster, and strengthen its investigation mechanism,” said Harish Kumar, a partner at Luthra and Luthra Law Offices India. “Inability to ensure compliance can result in erosion of shareholder wealth and faith in the market.”

    No analysts track the company’s stock, despite the meteoric rise which pushed its valuation above $2.5 billion a year ago.
    Bloomberg
    Tags: #Brightcom #marekts
    first published: Dec 29, 2022 10:02 am