Last Updated : May 23, 2019 07:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Blue-Chips that doubled investor wealth in last 5 years would continue to do so under Modi 2.0

Sakshi Batra and Kshitij Anand, Editor, Markets Editor get in a conversation to decode the day's trade

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
It was a historic yet highly volatile day for the markets today. A bigger Modi wave has swept India yet again.


 


BJP is all set for a majority on its own. The markets skyrocketed right after early trends suggested NDA victory.


 


However, the euphoria did not last too long as profit booking led to the benchmarks retracing all their gains. Infact, the Nifty and the Sensex closed down about 0.70 percent.


 

Sakshi Batra and Kshitij Anand, Editor, Markets Editor get in a conversation to decode the day's trade as well as to find out what lies ahead for the markets and how should investors position themselves now.



First Published on May 23, 2019 07:01 pm

