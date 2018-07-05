App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2018 10:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Biocon shares gain nearly 2% on EU GMP certification for Bengaluru facility

Bangalore facility is used for the manufacture of portfolio of biosimilars.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The share price of Biocon gained as much as 1.77 percent in morning on Thursday after receiving the EU GMP certification for its sterile drug product manufacturing facility.

"We have received the European Union Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certification for the sterile drug product manufacturing facility in Bangalore," the biotechnology major said in its filing on Wednesday.

The plant was inspected by the European agencies in March 2018.

This facility is used for the manufacture of portfolio of biosimilars. Biocon remains committed to global standards of quality and compliance, company's spokesperson said in a statement.

Earlier in May, in a regulatory filing, Biocon had said it had received a preliminary report from the European Regulator post inspection of its sterile drug product facility in Bengaluru in March 2018.

"The report lists six major observations with no observation classified as critical. We will submit a corrective and preventive action plan to the European inspection agency within the stipulated time period," a company spokesperson had said.

At 10:10 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 637.45, up Rs 9.30, or 1.48 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jul 5, 2018 10:21 am

tags #Biocon #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.