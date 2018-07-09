App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2018 02:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bharat Forge stock rises 3% after Deutsche Bank sees 31% upside

Bharat Forget stock price has fallen 13 percent in past three months.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Bharat Forge share price rallied 3 percent intraday on Monday after global brokerage firm Deutsche Bank maintained its Buy call on the stock with a target price at Rs 830, implying 31 percent potential upside.

Company's recent price action is likely driven by worries about peak truck cycle and potential tariff actions, and is ignoring underlying growth drivers, the research house said, adding revenue growth momentum continued.

It said the threat of tariffs is an overhang but not material. "Business model strengthened during the past few cycles."

The stock price has fallen 13 percent in past three months.

Deutsche Bank said its positive thesis on stock is premised on strong data points from company's end markets and expects revenue/EPS CAGR of 9 / 18 percent over FY18-21.

Bharat Forge manufactures an extensive array of critical and safety components for several sectors including automobiles (across commercial & passenger vehicle), oil & gas, aerospace, locomotives, marine, energy (across renewable and non-renewable sources), construction, mining and general engineering.

At 13:39 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 651.20, up Rs 17.90, or 2.83 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jul 9, 2018 01:51 pm

tags #Bharat Forge #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.