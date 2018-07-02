App
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2018 01:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bharat Financial Inclusion rises 1% on completing 2nd securitisation transaction of Rs 815cr

The company has completed the second securitisation transaction of Rs 815.75 crore in FY19. With this transaction, the company has completed two securitisation transactions worth Rs 1,365.82 crore in FY19.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Bharat Financial Inclusion added 1.6 percent intraday Monday as company completed the second securitisation transaction of Rs. 815.75 crore.

The company has completed the second securitisation transaction of Rs 815.75 crore in FY19. With this transaction, the company has completed two securitisation transactions worth Rs 1,365.82 crore in FY19.

On June 28 it has completed the first securitization transaction of Rs 550.07 crore in FY19.

At 13:15 hrs Bharat Financial Inclusion was quoting at Rs 1,168.80, up Rs 13.65, or 1.18 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,208.70 and 52-week low Rs 702.45 on 26 June, 2018 and 30 June, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 3.12 percent below its 52-week high and 66.7 percent above its 52-week low

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jul 2, 2018 01:28 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

