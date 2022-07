business Axis securities bets on these stocks for up to 70% returns At a time when Indian markets have been extremely volatile, Axis Securities has come out with a list of 16 large, mid and small cap stocks which have the potential to yield returns to the tune of 70% by the end of FY23. The securities firm believes that value-focused sectors could see a notable allocation in the next one to two years. Banks & autos are among its bullish bets.