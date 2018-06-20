Accumulate JSW Steel, target Rs 435: Soumen Chatterjee

Soumen Chatterjee

JSW Steel is trading at 12.5 times its trailing earnings (down from 15-16 times a few months back) with robust RoE of 22 percent. The management expects steel demand to grow at 7-7.5 percent in FY19.

We expect margins to improve in FY19, if steel prices remain rangebound. We maintain our accumulate rating with a target price of Rs 435 per share (discounting the stock to trade at 15 times FY19e earnings of Rs 29 per share).

