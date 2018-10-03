Accumulate ABB, target Rs 1,540: Nandish Shah

HDFC Securities

ABB has been one of the outperformers during the month of September where it gained by 8 percent while the BSE Capital good Index has fallen by 10 percent.

The stock is trading above its 5 and 20-days simple moving averages which indicates that the primary trend is positive for the stock.

The stock price is taking support around its 200-days SMA in the last few days. We believe that the recent correction in the stock price is a running correction in the overall uptrend which is a good buying opportunity.

Disclaimer: The author is a Technical & Derivatives Analyst at HDFC Securities. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Therefore, we recommend investors to accumulate ABB in the range of Rs 1,390-1,423 for the upside target of Rs 1,540, and a stop loss placed below Rs 1,360.