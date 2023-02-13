English
    MapMyIndia invests in Indrones, to jointly offer drone-based solutions in mapping, inspection

    Through this investment, MapmyIndia aims to produce high-definition and 3D maps for its consumer-facing app Mappls based on drone-collected data.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 13, 2023 / 06:20 PM IST
    From left to right: Rakesh Verma, CMD, MapmyIndia Centre; Pravin Prajapati, CEO, Indrones and Harshad Bhanushali, COO, Indrones

    Digital mapping platform MapmyIndia on February 13 announced that it has acquired 11 percent of drone start-up Indrones for around Rs 3 crore to jointly offer drones and drone-based solutions in areas such as surveying, mapping, inspections and real-time monitoring.

    In a statement, MapMyIndia said that with the funding, Indrone will scale up its operations, expand its flying experience, and deliver larger projects for customers. The firm also said that they will be targeting verticals such as infrastructure, utilities, land records, agriculture and so on for offering drone solutions.

    Through this investment, MapmyIndia’s consumer-facing Mappls app will also get a boost as it aims to produce high-definition and 3D maps based on drone-collected data.

    Rakesh Verma, chief managing director of MapmyIndia said: “Drones are a sunrise industry, with incredible potential and market opportunity... We are excited to work with Indrones strategically to further augment our solutions and offerings based on drones, through which we can deliver on more use cases and needs of both our large base of enterprise customers across industry verticals and to consumers....”

