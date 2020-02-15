Managing Money with Moneycontrol | How the new tax change in Budget 2020 will impact investment

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a string of changes to the tax structure in the Union Budget presented on February 1. She abolished the Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT) and explained that the move would encourage low income earners to invest in the market.

In this episode of Managing Money with Moneycontrol, Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Preeti Khurana, Chief Editor at Cleartax to find out the tax changes will impact your investments.