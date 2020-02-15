App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 15, 2020 12:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Managing Money with Moneycontrol | How the new tax change in Budget 2020 will impact investment

Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Preeti Khurana, Chief Editor at Cleartax to find out the tax changes will impact your investments.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a string of changes to the tax structure in the Union Budget presented on February 1. She abolished the Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT) and explained that the move would encourage low income earners to invest in the market.

In this episode of Managing Money with Moneycontrol, Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Preeti Khurana, Chief Editor at Cleartax to find out the tax changes will impact your investments.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Feb 15, 2020 12:08 pm

tags #Budget 2020 #Managing money with moneycontrol #tax rate #video

