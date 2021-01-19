MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on ‘FPOs & Agriculture Marketing-The Beginning of a New Era’ on January 22, 4pm
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Man Industries bags orders worth Rs 250 crore

"The company has received new orders worth approximately Rs 250 crore which are to be executed over the next 5 months," Man Industries said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
January 19, 2021 / 11:09 AM IST
Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries | Company appointed Rajendra Kumar Lodhi as Chief Executive Officer. (Image: manaksiacoatedmetals.com)

Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries | Company appointed Rajendra Kumar Lodhi as Chief Executive Officer. (Image: manaksiacoatedmetals.com)

Pipe manufacturer Man Industries (India) Ltd on Tuesday said it bagged orders worth Rs 250 crore.

"The company has received new orders worth approximately Rs 250 crore which are to be executed over the next 5 months," Man Industries said in a regulatory filing.

The company, however, did not share details of the orders received.

Man Industries is the flagship company of Man Group and is one of the largest players in longitudinal submerged arc welding (LSAW) pipes, spirally welded pipes and coating systems.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Companies
first published: Jan 19, 2021 11:10 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Over 2 lakh Indians vaccinated in 2 days; Recoveries in India cross 1 crore

Coronavirus Essential | Over 2 lakh Indians vaccinated in 2 days; Recoveries in India cross 1 crore

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.