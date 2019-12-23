MakeMyTrip to offer e-tickets for Hyderabad metro rail

MakeMyTrip, along with Larsen & Toubro Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited, on December 23 introduced QR code-based e-tickets for the metro rail that would provide cashless and connected experience to riders.

The tech-powered ticket-booking feature would help commuters beat the queues at the metro stations and experience seamless connectivity, a press release from MakeMy Trip, an online travel company said here.

With the new feature, commuters can book the a 'single and return journey ticket and in the subsequent phases, Trip Pass and Store Value Pass can be booked through MakeMyTrip's website and app, the release said.