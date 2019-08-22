Lupin launches generic antidepressant tablets in US

Drug firm Lupin on August 22 said it has launched generic antidepressant Fluoxetine tablets in the American market. The company has launched Fluoxetine tablets USP in the strengths of 10 mg and 20 mg after having received an approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) earlier, Lupin said in a statement.

The product is a generic version of Eli Lilly and Company's Prozac tablets in the same strengths, it added.

The drug is used for treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD), panic disorder and bulimia nervosa, Lupin said.