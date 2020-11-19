PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 19, 2020 11:59 AM IST | Source: PTI

L&T bags over Rs 7,000 crore order to construct part of Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project

The approximately 508 km Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail project will cover Maharashtra, Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Gujarat, with 12 stations along the route.

PTI
 
 
Infrastructure major Larsen and Toubro (L&T) on Thursday said it has bagged an order worth over Rs 7,000 crore to construct a part of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR), also known as the Bullet Train Project.

The engineering and construction company, however, did not provide the exact value of the contract, but specified that as per its classification, the mega project is of over Rs 7,000 crore.

The transportation infrastructure business of L&T Construction has secured mega contract from the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL) to construct 87.569 km of the MAHSR project, L&T said in a regulatory filing.

The scope of the order includes the construction of viaducts, one station, major river bridges, maintenance depots, and other auxiliary works.

The approximately 508 km Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail project will cover Maharashtra, Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Gujarat, with 12 stations along the route.

Upon completion, the high-speed rail will operate at a speed of 320 kmph, covering the entire distance in approximately 2 hours with limited stops and in 3 hours with all stops.

Shares of L&T were trading 1.24 percent higher at Rs 1,161.95 apiece on BSE.
First Published on Nov 19, 2020 11:59 am

#Business #Larsen and Toubro #Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail

