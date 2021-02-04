LPG price up by Rs 25, fuel prices rise again

LPG

Pinching the pockets of common man amid rising fuel prices, oil marketing companies raised the price of non-subsidised liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by Rs 25 in metros on February 4.

After the current hike, the price of cooking gas in Delhi was seen at Rs 719 per cylinder (14.2 kg), in Kolkata at Rs 745.50, Mumbai at Rs 719 and Rs 735 in Chennai. The country's LPG penetration now stands at 99.5 per cent, reaching out to 28.9 crore consumers. Though there was no hike in prices in the month of January, prices went up by Rs 100 a cylinder in Delhi through two hikes in December.

Interestingly, prices of petrol scaled a new peak on February 4 going up by 35 paise a litre to Rs 86.65 a litre in Delhi. Diesel prices were also up 35 paise a litre going up to Rs 76.83 a litre.