Life As A Bollywood Casting Director | The Tenant
In this episode of The Tenant, meet a Bollywood casting director who rose from humble beginnings to make it big in the city of Mumbai. What is it like trying to find an apartment as someone who belongs to the film industry? How easy or difficult is it? Find out in this episode!
July 16, 2023 / 09:01 AM IST
Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!