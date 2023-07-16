English
    Life As A Bollywood Casting Director | The Tenant

    In this episode of The Tenant, meet a Bollywood casting director who rose from humble beginnings to make it big in the city of Mumbai. What is it like trying to find an apartment as someone who belongs to the film industry? How easy or difficult is it? Find out in this episode!

    July 16, 2023 / 09:01 AM IST
    Tags: #mumbai #thetenant #video
    first published: Jul 16, 2023 09:01 am

