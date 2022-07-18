LG Electronics sells one million dual inverter air conditioners in H1 2022

LG’s transition to Inverter ACs was possible due to the mass consumer awareness created by the company.

LG Electronics becomes the first brand to sell over one million dual inverter air conditioners between January and June 2022.

In 2016, LG Electronics decided to make a 100 percent transition towards the Inverter AC category. The reason behind this decision was to focus on introducing technology that ensures electricity savings.

According to estimates during that period, the share of inverter ACs in India was just 12 percent, while it was more than 50 percent in many developed countries.

Commenting on the achievement, Deepak Bansal, VP, Home Appliances and Air Conditioner, LG Electronics India said, "We further look forward to strengthening our market leadership position by offering more innovative products based on Indian consumer insights".

Kulbhushan Bhardwaj, Business Head, Room Air Conditioner, LG Electronics India added, "India has been a strategic market for LG, and we continue to strengthen our presence with robust product portfolio along with vast after-sales service network"

LG’s transition to Inverter ACs was possible due to the mass consumer awareness created by the company. LG ACs are manufactured in India which ensures smooth supply during peak periods and goes through stringent quality checks.