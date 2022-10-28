English
    October 28, 2022 / 09:32 AM IST

    Live News Updates: NHAI lists its infra investment trust on BSE

    Business and Politics Live Updates: Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari rang the bell marking a beginning for public participation in infra funding.

    Get updated with the latest developments across India and the world from the business and political space. NHAI's Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) gets listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange today.
    • October 28, 2022 / 09:36 AM IST

      “The bird is freed” tweets Elon Musk ##“The bird is freed” tweets Elon Musk after taking over Twitter

    • October 28, 2022 / 09:29 AM IST

      Nitin Gadkari at InvIT Bell Ringing Ceremony ##Nitin Gadkari at InvIT Bell Ringing Ceremony

      Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari: The Internal rate of return in the NHAI and road transport infrastructure is sound and good. 

      Want to assure investors, investing here would promise 100% returns and will also contribute to the progress of the country.

    • October 28, 2022 / 09:19 AM IST

      NHAI lists its infra investment trust on BSE 

      - NHAI's Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) which has been oversubscribed by about five times gets listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

      - Infrastructure Investment Trusts are instruments on the pattern of mutual funds, designed to pool money from investors and invest in assets that will provide cash flows over a period of time. 

      - Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari rings the bell at the InvIT Bell Ringing Ceremony at BSE Balcony. 

    • October 28, 2022 / 09:06 AM IST

      Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra Update

    • October 28, 2022 / 08:58 AM IST

      North Korea fires 'unspecified ballistic missile': Yonhap news agency

      - North Korea has fired an 'unspecified ballistic missile' towards the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan, South Korea's military says

      - It's the latest in a blitz of launches by Pyongyang, as Seoul warns Kim Jong Un may be close to conducting another nuclear test

      (From AFP)

    • October 28, 2022 / 08:56 AM IST

      Russia-Ukraine War | Vladimir Putin jabs at West over Ukraine war, says operation going to plan

      - Russian President Vladimir Putin is insisting it is going to plan and playing down any nuclear standoff with the West.

      - Putin said the West's dominance over world affairs was coming to an end.

      - Putin accused the West of inciting the war in Ukraine and of playing a "dangerous, bloody and dirty" game that was sowing chaos across the world. 

      - Putin also said, the West would have to talk to Russia and other major powers about the future of the world.

      Meanwhile, Ukraine economy to shrink by almost 32% in 2022: Central Bank

      - Ukraine's economy will shrink by almost 32% this year and annual inflation will accelerate to 30%, largely due to the damage done by Russia's invasion, the Ukrainian central bank said on Thursday.

      - Inflation – currently at almost 25% – should ease to 21% next year and drop to below 10% in 2024, the bank said.

    • October 28, 2022 / 08:46 AM IST

      Elon Musk completes $44 billion acquisition of Twitter


      - Elon Musk completed his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter Inc late on Thursday and his first move was to fire the social media company's top leadership which he accused of misleading him over the number of spam accounts on the platform.

      - Musk terminated Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde, according to people familiar with the matter. 

      - Catch the timeline of billionaire Elon Musks bid to control Twitter here.

