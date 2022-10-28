Live News Updates: NHAI lists its infra investment trust on BSE

October 28, 2022 / 08:56 AM IST

Russia-Ukraine War | Vladimir Putin jabs at West over Ukraine war, says operation going to plan

- Russian President Vladimir Putin is insisting it is going to plan and playing down any nuclear standoff with the West.

- Putin said the West's dominance over world affairs was coming to an end.

- Putin accused the West of inciting the war in Ukraine and of playing a "dangerous, bloody and dirty" game that was sowing chaos across the world.

- Putin also said, the West would have to talk to Russia and other major powers about the future of the world.

Meanwhile, Ukraine economy to shrink by almost 32% in 2022: Central Bank

- Ukraine's economy will shrink by almost 32% this year and annual inflation will accelerate to 30%, largely due to the damage done by Russia's invasion, the Ukrainian central bank said on Thursday.

- Inflation – currently at almost 25% – should ease to 21% next year and drop to below 10% in 2024, the bank said.