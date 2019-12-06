App
Last Updated : Dec 06, 2019 09:12 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Larry Kudlow: No arbitrary deadlines in US-China trade talks, December 15 important

'There's no arbitrary deadline here ... but that fact remains December 15 is a very important date with respect to a no go or go on tariffs,' he told CNBC.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on December 6 that the December 15 deadline remains important when it comes to a new round of US tariffs set to kick in on Chinese goods.

"There's no arbitrary deadline here ... but that fact remains December 15 is a very important date with respect to a no go or go on tariffs," he told CNBC. "It's going to be totally up to POTUS. But December 15th is an important date.

 

First Published on Dec 6, 2019 09:05 pm

tags #Business #China #Economy #Larry Kudlow #United States

