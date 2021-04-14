English
KNR Constructions Q4 PAT may dip 6.9% YoY to Rs 63 cr: Sharekhan

Net Sales are expected to increase by 5.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 7.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 713 crore, according to Sharekhan.

April 14, 2021 / 04:52 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 21) earnings estimates for the Infrastructure sector. The brokerage house expects KNR Constructions to report net profit at Rs 63 crore down 6.9% year-on-year (up 0.7% quarter-on-quarter).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #earnings #infrastructure #KNR Constructions #Result Poll #Sharekhan
first published: Apr 14, 2021 04:52 pm

