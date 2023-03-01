English
    Kia India sales up 36% in February at 24,600 units

    PTI
    March 01, 2023 / 02:52 PM IST
    Source: Twitter

    Automaker Kia India on Wednesday reported a 36 per cent year-on-year increase in domestic wholesales at 24,600 units in February.

    The company had sold 18,121 units in the year-ago period.

    "With continued support from our esteemed customers, Kia has recorded another successful sales run in the month of February," Kia India National Head Sales & Marketing Hardeep Singh Brar said in a statement.

    Achieving 35.8 per cent growth against the industry's growth of 10 per cent shows the love and confidence the Indian consumers have for the brand, he added.

    Tags: #Auto #Business #Companies #Kia India
    first published: Mar 1, 2023 02:52 pm