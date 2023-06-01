KarmaLife raises Rs 44 crore

The credit solutions provider startup will use the capital for scaling, expanding into different geographies, launching more products, and spreading awareness about the product, the company founders said. (Representational image)

KarmaLife on Thursday said it has raised Rs 44 crore in an extension to pre-series funding round led by Krishna Bhupal's family office and existing investors.

The round saw participation from existing investors, including Artha Venture Fund, Net Graph Investments, Singularity Ventures, LogX Venture Partners, Amit Jain, Vikram Kailas, and Shaji Kumar Devakar, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Founded by Rohit Rathi, Naveen Budda, and Badal Malick in March 2020, KarmaLife operates in a business-to-business-to-consumer model and has partnered with over 50 organisations, which includes Flipkart, Elastic run, Uber, Porter, and Delhivery, among others, to give their employees an option to access their payout before payday.

It currently serves over 1,00,000 blue-collar workers through its platform.