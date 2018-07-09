June sees 9% rise in hiring activity, says survey

Hiring activity in India increased by 9 percent in June 2018 over the same month last year, according to the Naukri Jobspeak Index. Real estate and auto industries boosted the activity by 19 percent and 26 percent, respectively.

The metropolitan cities saw a positive activity with Delhi witnessing an 8 percent increase and Chennai seeing a 9 percent increase in hiring.

2018 has been a good year for the telecom industry as it is regaining confidence and hiring momentum this year. It saw a continued growth with an increase of 23 percent.

V Suresh, Chief Sales Officer, Naukri.com, told the Economic Times, “The Job Speak Index has shown a healthy 9 percent YoY growth in June after an impressive 11 percent growth in May and 21 percent in April. Non-IT sectors including Auto, Auto Ancillary, Real Estate, Construction, BFSI continue to lead the growth. We can expect the job market to be cautiously optimistic and move further north in the months to come.”

Hiring in the FMCG industry increased by 9 percent, oil and gas sector’s hiring went up by 5 percent and IT-Software saw a 2 percent rise.