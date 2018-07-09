App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2018 05:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

June sees 9% rise in hiring activity, says survey

The metropolitan cities saw a rise in hiring, with Delhi witnessing an 8 percent increase and Chennai seeing a 9 percent increase in hiring.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Hiring activity in India increased by 9 percent in June 2018 over the same month last year, according to the Naukri Jobspeak Index. Real estate and auto industries boosted the activity by 19 percent and 26 percent, respectively.

The metropolitan cities saw a positive activity with Delhi witnessing an 8 percent increase and Chennai seeing a 9 percent increase in hiring.

2018 has been a good year for the telecom industry as it is regaining confidence and hiring momentum this year. It saw a continued growth with an increase of 23 percent.

V Suresh, Chief Sales Officer, Naukri.com, told the Economic Times, “The Job Speak Index has shown a healthy 9 percent YoY growth in June after an impressive 11 percent growth in May and 21 percent in April. Non-IT sectors including Auto, Auto Ancillary, Real Estate, Construction, BFSI continue to lead the growth. We can expect the job market to be cautiously optimistic and move further north in the months to come.”

Hiring in the FMCG industry increased by 9 percent, oil and gas sector’s hiring went up by 5 percent and IT-Software saw a 2 percent rise.
First Published on Jul 9, 2018 05:42 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #employment #India

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.