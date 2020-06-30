JSPL to sell stake in Oman subsidiary for over $1 billion

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) on Tuesday said it will offload its entire stake in Oman-based subsidiary for over $1 billion (Rs 7,500 crore).

JSPL, in a statement, said its subsidiary "Jindal Steel and Power (Mauritius) Ltd (JSPML) has accepted a binding offer from Templar Investments Limited to divest its entire stake in its Oman asset Jindal Shadeed Iron and Steel Co LLC (JSIS Oman)".

The enterprise value of the deal is over $1 billion, it said.

The transaction is subject to approval from shareholders of JSPL and lenders of JSIS Oman, among others.

The company said it expects the transaction to close approximately in a month.

JSPL, a part of the OP Jindal Group, has presence in steel, power, mining and infrastructure sectors.