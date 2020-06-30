App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2020 10:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

JSPL to sell stake in Oman subsidiary for over $1 billion

The transaction is subject to approval from shareholders of JSPL and lenders of JSIS Oman, among others.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) on Tuesday said it will offload its entire stake in Oman-based subsidiary for over $1 billion (Rs 7,500 crore).

JSPL, in a statement, said its subsidiary "Jindal Steel and Power (Mauritius) Ltd (JSPML) has accepted a binding offer from Templar Investments Limited to divest its entire stake in its Oman asset Jindal Shadeed Iron and Steel Co LLC (JSIS Oman)".

The enterprise value of the deal is over $1 billion, it said.

Close

The transaction is subject to approval from shareholders of JSPL and lenders of JSIS Oman, among others.

The company said it expects the transaction to close approximately in a month.

JSPL, a part of the OP Jindal Group, has presence in steel, power, mining and infrastructure sectors.
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 10:30 pm

tags #Business #India #Jindal Steel and Power #JSIS Oman #Market news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.