you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2019 10:34 PM IST | Source: Reuters

J&J faces criminal probe related to baby powder: Report

A grand jury in Washington is looking into documents related to what company officials knew about any carcinogens in their products, according to the Bloomberg report.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

The US Justice Department is pursuing a criminal probe into whether Johnson & Johnson lied about potential cancer risks of its talcum powder, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

J&J did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Shares of the company fell 5% at $133.94 following the report.

 
First Published on Jul 12, 2019 10:33 pm

