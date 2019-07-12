J&J faces criminal probe related to baby powder: Report

A grand jury in Washington is looking into documents related to what company officials knew about any carcinogens in their products, according to the Bloomberg report.
The US Justice Department is pursuing a criminal probe into whether Johnson & Johnson lied about potential cancer risks of its talcum powder, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
A grand jury in Washington is looking into documents related to what company officials knew about any carcinogens in their products, according to the Bloomberg report.
J&J did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Shares of the company fell 5% at $133.94 following the report.
First Published on Jul 12, 2019 10:33 pm