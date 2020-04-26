App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 26, 2020 12:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JioMart gets a WhatsApp number, rolls out services in areas near Mumbai

Launched in January, the web-only arm of Reliance Retail allows consumers to purchase from among 50,000 products including groceries and other essential items.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

After signing a historic $5.7 billion deal with Facebook on April 22, Reliance Industries’ e-commerce platform JioMart is now live in Kalyan, Thane and Navi Mumbai near Mumbai.

Customers can place an order on JioMart’s WhatsApp number 88500 08000 using their phones, according to a report by Mint.

Launched in January, the web-only arm of Reliance Retail allows consumers to purchase from among 50,000 products including groceries and other essential items along with private labels owned by Reliance Retail. The service is currently limited to web and the app will soon be officially rolled out on Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store.

Close
How to place an order on JioMart

Step 1. A customer will need to first add JioMart’s WhatsApp number on their smartphone.


Step 2. Once done, JioMart will provide a link on the chat window which is valid for 30 minutes. The URL re-directs the customer to a webpage where the user will have to provide the contact number and complete address.


Step 3. Once the complete details are furnished, users can proceed to place the order from the product list.


Step 4. Once the order has been placed, the customer receives a notification with the details of the order and the local store where he can pick the order from. For the time being payments are limited to cash only.


Some of the benefits of JioMart include no questions asked return policy, no minimum order value.

related news

Additionally, JioMart promises free home delivery, express delivery services and ‘never before savings’ once the App will be launched. The service is expected to be rolled out in all circles of the country soon.

JioMart is an online-to-offline (O2O) business platform where customers can place an order online, but purchases the products offline (nearest local retail stores).

The Reliance Jio-owned e-commerce platform aims to connect 20 crore customers to three crore offline stores throughout the country.

“In the very near future, JioMart and WhatsApp will empower nearly three crore small Indian kirana shops to digitally transact with every customer in their neighbourhood. This means all of you can order and get faster delivery of day-to-day items from nearby local shops. At the same time, small kiranas can grow their businesses and create new employment opportunities,” Mukesh Ambani, CMD, Reliance Industries said in a video on April 22.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd., which also owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 26, 2020 12:15 pm

tags #Business #E-commerce #Facebook Jio deal #Facebook Reliance Deal #JioMart #WhatsApp

most popular

Franklin Templeton crisis: No case for redeeming other sound debt funds

Franklin Templeton crisis: No case for redeeming other sound debt funds

Women bear brunt of US job losses in coronavirus crisis

Women bear brunt of US job losses in coronavirus crisis

Franklin Templeton fund closure: How did Santosh Kamath, the master of managing credit risk funds, lose the plot?

Franklin Templeton fund closure: How did Santosh Kamath, the master of managing credit risk funds, lose the plot?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.