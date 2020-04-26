JioMart gets a WhatsApp number, rolls out services in areas near Mumbai

After signing a historic $5.7 billion deal with Facebook on April 22, Reliance Industries’ e-commerce platform JioMart is now live in Kalyan, Thane and Navi Mumbai near Mumbai.

Customers can place an order on JioMart’s WhatsApp number 88500 08000 using their phones, according to a report by Mint.

Launched in January, the web-only arm of Reliance Retail allows consumers to purchase from among 50,000 products including groceries and other essential items along with private labels owned by Reliance Retail. The service is currently limited to web and the app will soon be officially rolled out on Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store.

Step 1. A customer will need to first add JioMart’s WhatsApp number on their smartphone.

Step 2. Once done, JioMart will provide a link on the chat window which is valid for 30 minutes. The URL re-directs the customer to a webpage where the user will have to provide the contact number and complete address.

Step 3. Once the complete details are furnished, users can proceed to place the order from the product list.

Step 4. Once the order has been placed, the customer receives a notification with the details of the order and the local store where he can pick the order from. For the time being payments are limited to cash only.

Some of the benefits of JioMart include no questions asked return policy, no minimum order value.

Additionally, JioMart promises free home delivery, express delivery services and ‘never before savings’ once the App will be launched. The service is expected to be rolled out in all circles of the country soon.

JioMart is an online-to-offline (O2O) business platform where customers can place an order online, but purchases the products offline (nearest local retail stores).

The Reliance Jio-owned e-commerce platform aims to connect 20 crore customers to three crore offline stores throughout the country.

“In the very near future, JioMart and WhatsApp will empower nearly three crore small Indian kirana shops to digitally transact with every customer in their neighbourhood. This means all of you can order and get faster delivery of day-to-day items from nearby local shops. At the same time, small kiranas can grow their businesses and create new employment opportunities,” Mukesh Ambani, CMD, Reliance Industries said in a video on April 22.

Reliance Industries Ltd., which also owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.