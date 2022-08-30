English
    IT ministry releases draft mobile security and anonymisation of data guidelines

    The government said that the MSG draft covers challenging aspects of mobile security and the anonymisation of data guidelines will supplement data-related policies/legislations of government of India

    August 30, 2022 / 02:56 PM IST
    So, while it is not necessary for the layman to know the exact repo rate, tracking the directional shift is important

    The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) through e-Governance Standards and Guidelines has released two draft documents on mobile security guidelines (MSG) and anonymisation of data (AoD).

    e-Governance Standards and Guidelines is a project formulated by the Standardisation Testing & Quality Certification (STQC) Directorate and Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) to formulate fresh or revise the existing standards, guidelines and/or framework in allied areas of e-governance.

    The government said that the MSG draft covers challenging aspects of mobile security and is aimed at being a single source of future reference for all stakeholders of mobile services ecosystem in India.

    While the AoD guidelines will provide information and guidance on anonymisation of data to all stakeholders.

    “These guidelines will help enhance privacy protection through case-dependent data anonymisation while processing, publishing, storing or sharing data with other entities,” the document read.

    The AoD draft also aims to to supplement data related policies/ legislations of the Government of India.

    (This is a developing story. Please check back for more details)
    first published: Aug 30, 2022 02:56 pm
