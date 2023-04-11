English
    IRB Infrastructure March toll collection revenue grows 20% to Rs 370 crore

    PTI
    April 11, 2023 / 12:11 PM IST
    IRB Infrastructure Developers has reported a 20.64 per cent rise in revenues from its toll collection business at Rs 369.9 crore in March 2023.

    During the same month last year, "the toll revenue from the subsidiaries and joint venture entities of the company was at Rs 306.6 crore," IRB Infrastructure Developers said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

    On a month-on-month basis, the collection in March was 5.38 per cent higher, as against Rs 351 crore in February 2023.

    The Mumbai-headquartered company has a major presence in the build-operate-transfer (BOT) space. It is the largest integrated private toll roads and highways infrastructure developer in the country.

    PTI
    first published: Apr 11, 2023 12:11 pm