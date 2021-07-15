MARKET NEWS

July 15, 2021 / 02:37 PM IST

Zomato IPO Subscription Status Live: IPO subscribed 1.41 times on day 2 so far, QIB portion fully subscribed

Zomato IPO Subscription Status Live: The IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 9,000 crore by the company, and an offer for sale of Rs 375 crore by the existing largest shareholder Info Edge. The price band for the offer has been fixed at Rs 72-76 per equity share.

  • July 15, 2021 / 02:36 PM IST

    Financials

    Financials
  • July 15, 2021 / 02:30 PM IST

    Zomato IPO updates: The initial public offering of Zomato, one of the leading food service platforms in India, subscribed 1.35 times on July 15 so far, the second day of bidding. The offer has received bids for 96.76 crore equity shares against IPO size of 71.92 crore equity shares, the subscription data available on the exchanges showed.

    The retail investors are at the forefront as the portion reserved for them is subscribed 4.04 times, while non-institutional investors have put in bids for 28 percent against their reserved portion. The portion set aside for employees is subscribed 22 percent and that of qualified institutional buyers fully subscribed.

  • July 15, 2021 / 02:07 PM IST

    Zomato IPO updates: The initial public offering of Zomato, one of the leading food service platforms in India, subscribed 1.33 times on July 15 so far, the second day of bidding. The offer has received bids for 95.44 crore equity shares against IPO size of 71.92 crore equity shares, the subscription data available on the exchanges showed.

    The retail investors are at the forefront as the portion reserved for them is subscribed 3.96 times, while non-institutional investors have put in bids for 26 percent against their reserved portion. The portion set aside for employees is subscribed 22 percent and that of qualified institutional buyers fully subscribed.

  • July 15, 2021 / 01:57 PM IST

    Revenue streams of Zomato

    Revenue streams of Zomato
  • July 15, 2021 / 01:51 PM IST

    Zomato IPO updates: The initial public offering of Zomato, one of the leading food service platforms in India, subscribed 1.32 times on July 15 so far, the second day of bidding. The offer has received bids for 95.03 crore equity shares against IPO size of 71.92 crore equity shares, the subscription data available on the exchanges showed.

    The retail investors are at the forefront as the portion reserved for them is subscribed 3.94 times, while non-institutional investors have put in bids for 26 percent against their reserved portion. The portion set aside for employees is subscribed 22 percent and that of qualified institutional buyers fully subscribed.

  • July 15, 2021 / 01:39 PM IST

    COVID pushed Zomato towards a positive contribution margin: Zomato’s ability to scale up the business 8 times over FY18-20 is commendable. However, in FY21 business got impacted (-15 percent total income) due to COVID induced restrictions on mobility, said IDBI Capital. 

    "Positively, in FY21, EBITDA losses have reduced significantly to 44mn USD (versus 300mn USD in FY20). The food delivery business has been contribution positive during all four quarters of FY21 driven by lower discounts, higher delivery charges and an increase in gross order value (GOV). In 4QFY21, Zomato achieved highest ever gross order value (GOV) at Rs 451," the brokerage said.

  • July 15, 2021 / 01:33 PM IST

    Zomato IPO updates: The initial public offering of Zomato, one of the leading food service platforms in India, subscribed 1.30 times on July 15 so far, the second day of bidding. The offer has received bids for 93.61 crore equity shares against IPO size of 71.92 crore equity shares, the subscription data available on the exchanges showed.

    The retail investors are at the forefront as the portion reserved for them is subscribed 3.90 times, while non-institutional investors have put in bids for 25 percent against their reserved portion. The portion set aside for employees is subscribed 21 percent and that of qualified institutional buyers 98 percent.

  • July 15, 2021 / 01:27 PM IST

    Drivers of key business segments of Zomato

    Drivers of key business segments of Zomato
  • July 15, 2021 / 01:19 PM IST

    Zomato IPO updates: The initial public offering of Zomato, one of the leading food service platforms in India, subscribed 1.29 times on July 15 so far, the second day of bidding. The offer has received bids for 93.04 crore equity shares against IPO size of 71.92 crore equity shares, the subscription data available on the exchanges showed.

    The retail investors are at the forefront as the portion reserved for them is subscribed 3.87 times, while non-institutional investors have put in bids for 24 percent against their reserved portion. The portion set aside for employees is subscribed 21 percent and that of qualified institutional buyers 98 percent.

  • July 15, 2021 / 01:10 PM IST

    Elara Capital on Zomato IPO

    Shift to normalcy post-COVID may lower average order values (AOVs) as consumers may want to pay higher to partake in the overall dine-in experience. Delivery charges, too, may not offer huge growth potential as they are already at about 9 percent of AOV (steady-state) – Global average 10-12 percent. 

    Take-rates too are high at about 17 percent, much more than the global average, with capped growth scope. A large entrant is a risk as the Indian market is under-penetrated, attractive for food delivery. These risks may counter-check Zomato’s scarcity premium.

  • July 15, 2021 / 12:58 PM IST

    Zomato IPO updates: The initial public offering of Zomato, one of the leading food service platforms in India, subscribed 1.28 times on July 15 so far, the second day of bidding. The offer has received bids for 91.92 crore equity shares against IPO size of 71.92 crore equity shares, the subscription data available on the exchanges showed.

    The retail investors are at the forefront as the portion reserved for them is subscribed 3.80 times, while non-institutional investors have put in bids for 23 percent against their reserved portion. The portion set aside for employees is subscribed 21 percent and that of qualified institutional buyers 98 percent.

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

