    Veranda Learning Solutions IPO covered 32% on first day as retail portion booked 2.16 times

    Veranda Learning Solutions IPO | The offer size has been reduced from 1.45 to 1.17 crore shares after the company mopped up Rs 46.75 crore from three anchor investors on March 28.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 29, 2022 / 11:50 AM IST
     
     
    The initial public offering of Veranda Learning Solutions has been subscribed 32 percent so far on March 29, the first day of bidding, as investors bid for 38.10 shares against the offer size of 1.17 crore shares.

    The offer size has been reduced from 1.45 to 1.17 crore shares after the company mopped up Rs 46.75 crore from three anchor investors on March 28.

    The firm is planning to raise Rs 200 crore through its public issue.

    Retail investors have bid for 2.16 times of their quota, while non-institutional investors have bid for 4.85 lakh shares. Qualified institutional buyers are yet to participate in the offer.

    The Chennai-based learning solutions provider has fixed the price band at Rs 130-137 per share. The offer will close on March 31.

    The issue proceeds are going to be used for repaying debts, payment of acquisition cost related to Edureka, and growth initiatives.

    Veranda provides learning solutions for competitive exams, professional courses, exam-oriented courses, and short-term upskilling and reskilling courses.
    first published: Mar 29, 2022 10:18 am
