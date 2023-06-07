English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

    Valiant Organics subsidiary files IPO papers with SEBI

    Valiant Laboratories has proposed a listing of shares on BSE Limited, and the National Stock Exchange of India.

    Sunil Shankar Matkar
    June 07, 2023 / 09:00 AM IST
    IPO

    IPO

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Valiant Laboratories, the material subsidiary of Valiant Organics, has filed a draft red herring prospectus with the capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for fund raising via initial public offering. "The filing draft papers dated June 5 is in relation to its proposed IPO by way of fresh issue of up to 1,15,56,000 equity shares," the company said in its filing to exchanges.

    Valiant Laboratories has proposed a listing of shares on BSE Limited, and the National Stock Exchange of India.

    It is an active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing company, having a focus on the manufacture of paracetamol.

    Valiant Organics share price settled at Rs 609.95 on the BSE, up 1 percent on June 6.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Sunil Shankar Matkar
    Tags: #IPO - News #Valiant Laboratories #Valiant Organics
    first published: Jun 7, 2023 08:39 am