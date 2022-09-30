English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: LIVE | Sebi Chief Madhabi Puri Buch Addresses Media
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

    Sterlite Power postpones IPO plans on current market volatility

    Pratik Agarwal, Managing Director of Sterlite Power, said that given the volatility in the current markets and the limited window available under the currently filed DRHP, it has been decided to withdraw the DRHP.

    PTI
    September 30, 2022 / 05:59 PM IST
    Pratik Agarwal, MD, Sterlite Power

    Pratik Agarwal, MD, Sterlite Power

    Sterlite Power on Friday announced deferring its Rs 1,250 crore-IPO in view of current volatility in the stock market.

    In August 2021, the company had filed the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with markets regulator Sebi. The Initial Public Offer (IPO) was to be worth Rs 1,250 crore.

    "Sterlite Power, a leading private sector power transmission infrastructure developer and solutions provider, announced the postponement of their plans to go public through an IPO," it said in a statement.

    Pratik Agarwal, Managing Director of Sterlite Power, said that given the volatility in the current markets and the limited window available under the currently filed DRHP, it has been decided to withdraw the DRHP.

    "However, it remains observant of the market and will consider re-filing the DRHP in the future. In the meantime, we are in conversation with large private capital institutions to grow the business," he said.

    Close

    Sterlite Power has a portfolio of 30 projects covering approximately 14,602 circuit kilometres of transmission lines. It has projects in India and Brazil.

    It also has a portfolio of high-performance power conductors, Extra High Voltage (EHV) cables and Optical Ground Wires (OPGW), among others.

    The company was the sponsor of IndiGrid, the country's first power sector InvIT.
    PTI
    Tags: #DRHP #IPO #IPO - News #Market volatility #MD of Sterlite Power #Pratik Agarwal #Sterlite Power #stock market
    first published: Sep 30, 2022 05:31 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.