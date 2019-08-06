App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2019 07:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sterling & Wilson Solar IPO subscribed 9% on first day of bidding

Sterling and Wilson Solar on Monday raised Rs 1,406 crore from 27 anchor investors.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The initial public offer of Sterling & Wilson Solar Ltd was subscribed 9 percent on the first day of bidding on Tuesday. The IPO through which the company plans to raise about Rs 3,125 crore received bids for 21,06,264 shares against the total issue size of 2,21,77,418 shares, as per NSE data.

The category for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 6 percent, non-institutional investors 19 percent and retail individual investors 6 percent.

Its price range has been fixed at Rs 775-780 per share.

Close

The issue will close on August 8, 2019.

related news

The issue comprises an offer for sale by promoters Shapoorji Pallonji and the company aggregating up to Rs 2,083.33 crore and Khurshed Yazdi Daruvala totaling Rs 1,041.67 crore. IPO India is managing the offer.

Sterling and Wilson Solar on Monday raised Rs 1,406 crore from 27 anchor investors.

The portion of the net proceeds will be utilised towards funding full repayment of the loans, the firm had said.

Shares of Sterling and Wilson, a solar engineering, procurement and construction solutions provider, are proposed to be listed on the BSE and the NSE.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 6, 2019 07:00 pm

tags #India #IPO #markets #solar #Sterling & Wilson

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.