Last Updated : Jun 20, 2018 05:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RITES IPO subscribed 0.6 times on Day 1

Price band for the issue has been fixed at Rs 180-185.

The initial public offer of RITES has been subscribed 0.60 times so far on the first day of bidding on Wednesday.

The IPO to mop-up Rs 466 crore received bids for 1.5 crore shares against the total issue size of 2.52 shares, data available with the NSE till 5 pm showed.

The segment meant for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) has subscribed 0.02 times, non-institutional investors 0.19 times and retail investors 1.64 times.

Price band for the issue has been fixed at Rs 180-185 per share.

Elara Capital India, IDBI Capital Markets & Securities, SBI Capital Markets and IDFC Bank are book running lead managers to the issue. Link Intime India is the registrar.

The company's shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and the NSE.
First Published on Jun 20, 2018 05:40 pm

tags #IPO - Issues Open #RITES

