RITES IPO fully subscribed on Day 2 of issue; retail segment at 3.2x

The issue of RITES was fully subscribed on the second day its initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday.

The issue received bids for 2.75 crore shares against the issue size of 2.52 crore shares, as of 12:45 PM on June 21, 2018. The total issue was subscribed 1.09 times.

On the first day of issue, June 20, the IPO had received bids for 1.5 crore shares against the total issue size of 2.52 shares, data available with the NSE till 5 pm showed.

The segment meant for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) has subscribed 0.0242 times, non-institutional investors 0.30 times and retail investors 3.23 times.

Price band for the issue has been fixed at Rs 180-185 per share.

Elara Capital India, IDBI Capital Markets & Securities, SBI Capital Markets and IDFC Bank are book running lead managers to the issue. Link Intime India is the registrar.

The company's shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and the NSE.