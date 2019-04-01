Embassy Office Parks REIT debuts at Rs 308, a 2.7% premium to issue price

Embassy Office Parks, the country's first real estate investment trust (REIT), debuted with a moderate premium of 2.7 percent on April 1 on National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The opening price on BSE was Rs 300, which was also its IPO price.

At 1000 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 310 on the National Stock Exchange and BSE, up 3.33 percent from the issue price of Rs 300 after listing at Rs 308.

The Rs 4,750 crore public issue, which opened for subscription during March 18-20, was subscribed 2.57 times at the end of the three-day bidding process.

Embassy Office Parks is the joint venture of Blackstone and realty firm Embassy Group.

REIT is an investment tool that owns and operates rent-yielding real estate assets. It allows individual investors to make investments in this platform and earn income.

Embassy Office Parks is touted as Asia's largest in terms of portfolio size of 33 million sq ft. The area comprises seven business parks and four city-centric buildings spread across Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune and Noida.