    Dharmaj Crop Guard settles with 12% gains on debut

    Dharmaj Crop Guard traded with a volume of 1.3 crore shares on the NSE, and 9.47 lakh shares on the BSE.

    Sunil Shankar Matkar
    December 08, 2022 / 05:40 PM IST
     
     
    Shares of Dharmaj Crop Guard settled with more than 12 percent gains on their debut on December 8, following positive market conditions and healthy IPO subscription numbers.

    The stock opened at Rs 266 on the National Stock Exchange and hit an intraday high of Rs 279 (up 17.7 percent). It remained rangebound for the most part of the session and closed near opening levels at Rs 266.30, up 12.36 percent over the issue price of Rs 237 per share.

    On the BSE, the closing price was Rs 266.40.

    In terms of volumes, Dharmaj Crop Guard traded with a volume of 1.3 crore shares on the NSE, and 9.47 lakh shares on the BSE.

    The agrochemical formulations manufacturer has raised Rs 251 crore via an initial public offering. The offer price band was Rs 216 - Rs 237 per share.

    This was the 32nd listing in the current year (2022) after recent IPOs like Keystone Realtors, Inox Green Energy Services, Kaynes Technology India, Archean Chemical Industries, Five Star Business Finance, Bikaji Foods International, and Global Health.
    first published: Dec 8, 2022 05:40 pm