MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Abans Holdings files IPO papers with Sebi

The initial share-sale comprises fresh issuance of equity shares of up to 38 lakh and an offer for sale of up to 90 lakh equity shares by promoter Abhishek Bansal, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

PTI
September 30, 2021 / 07:09 PM IST

Abans Holdings, financial services arm of the Abans Group, has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to mop-up funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

The initial share-sale comprises fresh issuance of equity shares of up to 38 lakh and an offer for sale of up to 90 lakh equity shares by promoter Abhishek Bansal, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

At present, Bansal holds a 96.45 per cent stake in the company.

The company is considering a pre-IPO placement of up to 2.5 lakh equity shares. If the placement is undertaken, the fresh issue size will be reduced.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised towards investment in its NBFC subsidiary, Abans Finance, for financing the augmentation of its capital base to meet future capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

Close

The company operates a diversified global financial services business, providing NBFC services, global institutional trading in equities, commodities and foreign exchange, private client stockbroking, depositary services, asset management services, investment advisory services, and wealth management services to corporates, institutional and high net worth individual clients.

It currently has active businesses across six countries including UK, Singapore, UAE, China, Mauritius, and India.

Aryaman Financial Services is the sole book-running lead manager to the issue.
PTI
Tags: #Abans Holdings #Business #initial public offering #IPO - News #SEBI
first published: Sep 30, 2021 07:09 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.