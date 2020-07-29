App
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2020 09:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | With transaction advisors selected, LIC IPO set to launch

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to understand who are these pre-IPO advisors and why the listing is a big deal

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In the Budget speech of February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced divestment of the government stake in Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) through an initial public offering (IPO).

Now, the government has picked two transaction advisors for the listing of LIC.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to understand who are these pre-IPO advisors and why the listing is a big deal.

Watch the video for more.
First Published on Jul 29, 2020 09:11 pm

tags #3 Point Analysis #Business #Deloitte #Edelweiss #IPO #LIC #video

